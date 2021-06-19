Morris’ contrasting double duties in Darwin

You’d be hard pressed to find two more different racing vehicles than the Stadium Super Truck and Hyundai Excel Nash Morris is balancing this weekend in Darwin.

The son of 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul is relishing being on double duties in the support classes at the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

“They’re quite different but it’s actually a bit easier when they are more different because you don’t pick up bad habits because of that, so it should be fun,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“A few of the sessions are back-to-back so I have to jump straight out and straight back in.”

Driving a Sign Event-backed truck that had initially been slated for Craig Dontas, Morris had a solid opening day at the event.

“It was alright. In the Stadium Truck I just cruised around because I had the back injury down in Tasmania, that’s why I had to pull out, so I just made sure that was all good,” he said.

“And in the Excel it was a bit hard to find a clear lap, that was the problem because there is so many different speed cars that you are always running into someone or someone is running into you.”

Paul Weel topped the 10-strong SST field in Friday practice, just ahead of Paul Morris.

Meanwhile in the diverse Combined Sedans category, Morris Jr qualified 19th – two places behind Triple Eight protégé and fellow Excel runner Broc Feeney.

Race 1 for the Combined Sedans will kickstart Saturday track action at Hidden Valley Raceway, the eight-lap showdown starting at 08:50 local time/09:20 AEST.