Grosjean top in Road America practice, McLaughlin eighth

By Simon Chapman

Saturday 19th June, 2021 - 9:17am

Romain Grosjean was quickest in Friday’s practice at Road America

Romain Grosjean has continued his impressive start to his maiden IndyCar Series campaign, going fastest on Friday in Practice 1 at Road America.

The Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing driver clocked a 1:47.678s on the 6.5km circuit with just 30 seconds remaining in the 45-minute session, edging out Andretti Autosport driver Ryan Hunter-Reay by a little over one tenth of a second.

“It’s a good start to a track that is very different from when we came testing,” said Grosjean.

“So I think we’ve got some work to do on a set-up.

“But yeah, we’ve managed to get a good lap at the end. So that’s good for the race weekend.”

Josef Newgarden was the first of the Team Penske entries in third while former series leader Alex Palou, who claimed his first series podium at Road America last year, was fourth fastest for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport), and Sebastien Bourdais (AJ Foyt Racing) were fifth, sixth, and seventh respectively.

Scott McLaughlin was the second best Team Penske pilot in eighth, setting a 1:48.284s to put him 0.606s adrift of Grosjean’s chart-topper.

His quickest effort came on his 13th and final lap of the 14-turn circuit.

Rinus VeeKay’s temporary replacement Oliver Askew (Ed Carpenter Racing) was ninth while Will Power (Team Penske) rounded out the top 10.

Askew’s impressive performance comes just a week after he subbed in for Felix Rosenqvist at McLaren SP when the Swede was hospitalised for a high-speed crash at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Series leader Pato O’Ward was on the fringe of the top 10 in 11th for McLaren SP while Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon was 12th.

Series debutants Cody Ware of Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing and Kevin Magnussen, who is standing in for Rosenqvist at McLaren SP, were 22nd and 23rd respectively.

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan driver Ed Jones was unable to take part in practice after a small fire put the brakes on his session before it got underway.

Practice 2 will get underway at 01:10 AEST tomorrow followed by Qualifying at 04:30 AEST before Practice 3 at 07:30 AEST.

The Grand Prix at Road America gets underway on Monday at 02:00 AEST.

Results: Road America, Practice 1

Pos Num Name Time Diff Gap Laps Engine Team
1 51 Romain Grosjean 1:47.6781 1:47.6781 10 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing
2 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:47.8024 0.1243 0.1243 10 Honda Andretti Autosport
3 2 Josef Newgarden 1:47.8417 0.1636 0.0393 8 Chevy Team Penske
4 10 Alex Palou 1:47.8515 0.1734 0.0098 11 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
5 15 Graham Rahal 1:48.0938 0.4157 0.2423 10 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
6 26 Colton Herta 1:48.1407 0.4626 0.0469 12 Honda Andretti Autosport
7 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:48.2481 0.5700 0.1074 11 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises
8 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:48.2844 0.6063 0.0363 13 Chevy Team Penske
9 21 Oliver Askew 1:48.3000 0.6219 0.0156 12 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing
10 12 Will Power 1:48.3432 0.6651 0.0432 12 Chevy Team Penske
11 5 Pato O’Ward 1:48.4251 0.7470 0.0819 9 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP
12 9 Scott Dixon 1:48.4412 0.7631 0.0161 8 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
13 30 Takuma Sato 1:48.4566 0.7785 0.0154 11 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
14 20 Conor Daly 1:48.6623 0.9842 0.2057 11 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing
15 60 Jack Harvey 1:48.6690 0.9909 0.0067 8 Honda Meyer Shank Racing
16 27 Alexander Rossi 1:48.7379 1.0598 0.0689 10 Honda Andretti Autosport
17 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:48.9839 1.3058 0.2460 9 Chevy Team Penske
18 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:49.0249 1.3468 0.0410 10 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
19 59 Max Chilton 1:49.3676 1.6895 0.3427 13 Chevy Carlin
20 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:49.5357 1.8576 0.1681 10 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
21 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:50.0764 2.3983 0.5407 14 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
22 52 Cody Ware 1:50.2981 2.6200 0.2217 12 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing
23 7 Kevin Magnussen 1:50.4921 2.8140 0.1940 14 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP
24 4 Dalton Kellett 1:50.4941 2.8160 0.0020 13 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises
25 18 Ed Jones No Time Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

