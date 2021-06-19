Courtney cops five-second post-race penalty

James Courtney has been handed a five-second post-race penalty following Race 12 at the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

The Tickford Racing driver was penalised for a Safety Car restart procedure breach.

Initially, the Boost Mobile Racing driver finished fourth ahead of Erebus Motorsport pilot Will Brown.

During the 38-lap race, Brown was handed a penalty for a Safety Car infringement, though that was later rescinded.

Erebus Motorsport boss Barry Ryan noted on the broadcast that the car in front, that being Courtney, had gone early.

The penalty promotes Brown to fourth and Unit Racing’s Jake Kostecki to fifth while Courtney drops to 10th.

Kurt Kostecki (Mobil 1 Racing), Tim Slade (CoolDrive Racing), Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Boost Mobile Racing) and Thomas Randle (Castrol Racing) now occupy sixth to ninth.