Taylor secures M-Sport Rally3 deal

Australian rally ace Molly Taylor will compete at three World Rally Championship events this year after striking a deal with M-Sport.

Taylor will compete in the Rally3 class at Estonia next month, the Acropolis Rally Greece in September and then the Rally Finland in October.

She’ll have a familiar face by her side in co-driver Seb Marshall, who she competed with between 2010 and 2013.

“We’re getting the band back together,” Taylor told the WRC Backstories podcast.

“I’m really excited to have this opportunity and get back to some of my favourite WRC events in Finland, Estonia, and the Acropolis, which has always been on the bucket list.

“We’ve been working towards this programme for a while, so it seems like it’s been in the distance for so long.

“You don’t want to get too excited, because you’re always trying to put programs together, and it’s often that nothing happens.

“Then it all started to come together, and it looked like it was finally happening. Now it’s coming around really soon, so it’s pretty surreal.

“I always wanted to get back into the WRC,” she added, having first driven at a WRC event a decade ago.

“I feel like it’s been many years of trying to get to an opportunity like this – and after all the work I’ve put in going all the way back to 2012 – I’ll take it now.”

Taylor is also competing this year in the inaugural Extreme E Series, in which she and co-driver Johan Kristoffersson are leading the standings for Rosberg X Racing.

The Rally Estonia will be held across July 15-18.