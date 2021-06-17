> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: DJR drivers try their hand at cricket in Darwin

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 17th June, 2021 - 1:05pm

Shell V-Power Racing Team drivers Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison opted for a change of pace this morning in the lead-up to the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

