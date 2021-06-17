> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Darwin Triple Crown set-up day

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 17th June, 2021 - 2:20pm

Behind the scenes as teams prepare themselves for the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown, starting tomorrow.

Pictures: Simon Chapman

20210617_101852
20210617_102017
20210617_102148
20210617_102504
20210617_102542
20210617_102903
20210617_103032
20210617_103332(0)
20210617_103436
20210617_104810(0)
20210617_105007
20210617_105051
20210617_105115(0)
20210617_105246
20210617_105631
20210617_105822
20210617_105956
20210617_110428(0)
20210617_110612
20210617_110705
20210617_111755
20210617_111908
20210617_111944
20210617_112107

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]