Rebuild for race-winning Nissan GT-R

The Nissan GT-R with which Brett Hobson took an outright victory in the most recent round of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS is receiving a ‘birthday’.

The move comes in the long break before the final sprint round of the season at Sandown in September, which is followed by the Australian Endurance Championship events at The Bend and Bathurst.

The work, being undertaken by the GWR Australia operation which prepares the car, will be a boost for Hobson as he seeks to overhaul Brad Schumacher’s 25-point lead in the GT Trophy class of the competition.

“The car’s is good condition now, but it is actually getting a pretty big birthday as we speak,” he said.

“It will be rocking out at the next round with basically zero kilometres on everything, bar the motor, which is good and where we need to be.”

Hobson’s victory in a weather-affected race at The Bend last month was the first for a Nissan GT3 on Australian soil since the 2015 Bathurst 12 Hour.

“It was very cool,” he remarked.

“I think we thought we had it in us to run at the front and win races in our class, but I don’t think outright. Rain is a bit of a game changer; you still don’t know where you’re going to end up on the best of days.

“The car and myself go really, really well together.

“I’m just very comfortable in it.”

Hobson has become associated with Nissans since moving from Super2 to GTs in 2016.

He has recommitted to GT World Challenge for 2022 and, while eyeing another hardware upgrade for that campaign, is likely to stick with the Japanese marque.

“I’m happy doing what I’m doing, I’m happy in the position that we’re in and it’s where I want to be again next year,” added Hobson.

“I’ve got a really good crew in GWR Australia, we gel really good and I’m starting to get a bit of confidence in the car. I’m just happy to drive it.

“I’m having fun with racing at the moment.

“Then we have some things in the pipeline to possibly retire that car and hop into a newer one, but I’ll be carrying the GT-R flag for a while yet.”

Garth Tander and Yasser Shahin share the Pro-Am championship lead after taking five class wins out of six races so far in the latter’s Audi.

The Sandown round, part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, takes place on September 17-19.