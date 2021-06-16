Diverse Darwin support card sets up busy schedule

The Repco Supercars Championship will be supported by an eclectic mix of support categories at this weekend’s Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

Supporting the main act will be the Australian Superbike Championship, Stadium Super Trucks, Combined Sedans, and Nitro Up North.

The latter will feature on Friday night, with spectators treated to Aeroflow Outlaw Nitro Funny Cars, the Nitro Sheriff Wheelstander, Top Doorslammers, and a Jet Car, running down the Hidden Valley Raceway drag strip.

The addition of entertainment in the form of drag racing and concerts will have action commencing early in the morning and continuing into the evening.

This weekend’s event marks the first time since the season opener that Supercars has taken in practice on Friday.

Two practice sessions have been teed up, allowing teams and drivers a chance to sample the new Dunlop super soft tyre before Saturday and Sunday’s qualifiers and races.

Practice 1 will last 30 minutes while Practice 2 will be 40 minutes long.

Saturday will see Qualifying for Race 12 at 11:35 ACST split into three parts, with the first two elements setting up a Top 10 Shootout for the third.

Race 12 will follow later that afternoon at 15:25 ACST.

Back-to-back 10-minute qualifying sessions for Race 13 and Race 14 respectively take place on Sunday morning at 09:15 ACST and 09:30 ACST.

Race 13 is slated for 11:55 ACST followed by Race 14 at 15:25 to close out the weekend.

All three races are scheduled to take in 38 laps of Hidden Valley Raceway..

Coverage of the Darwin Triple Crown will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo, and free-to-air via the Seven Network

This weekend will mark the first time free-to-air viewers see picture-in-picture coverage of Supercars.

Ad breaks will take place as usual with live coverage remaining on screen via a small window in the corner.

IndyCar and NASCAR adopt a similar system in the United States, dubbed side-by-side coverage.

Schedule: Merlin Darwin Triple Crown, Hidden Valley Raceway