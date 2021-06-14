> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: DJR shows off Indigenous Supercars livery

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 14th June, 2021 - 10:54am

Shell V-Power Racing Team CEO Ryan Story and livery designer Braedyn Cidoni talk more on the Indigenous look which the squad’s Supercars will race with in Darwin.

