Price takes history-making Finke victory

Toby Price has become the first person to win the Tatts Finke Desert Race on both two wheels and four after securing victory in his Mitsubishi Triton trophy truck.

Already a six-time King of the Desert in the motorcycle division, Price has finally triumphed in the cars after a near-miss last time the event was run, in 2019.

Then and now, the two-time Dakar champion was fastest in the prologue and on the outbound leg to Aputula, the latter of which he completed in record time.

However, a mechanical problem threatened to once again bring Price undone.

With his truck overheating, Price started to play conservative, but that brought the second-placed Josh Howells back into the hunt.

Despite departing Aputula more than a minute apart, Howells caught the #487 Red Bull-backed entry midway through the 226km track.

That made for a nervous finish, and Price would cede almost a minute to the BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship leader on the return leg.

Nevertheless, with a margin overnight of more than two minutes, he still won the event by 1:19.5s to book his place in history.

More to follow

Results: Overall Top 10