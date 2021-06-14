UPDATED: Police confirm Finke fatality

Northern Territory Police have confirmed that a spectator has died after being struck by a vehicle at the Tatts Finke Desert Race.

More to follow

Earlier report

Police are still investigating an incident at the Finke event which is believed to have resulted in the death of a spectator.

The 2021 Tatts Finke Desert Race was cut short earlier today after a serious incident before the bikes were due to depart for their return to Alice Springs.

A statement from organisers confirms that the investigation is ongoing.

“Motorsport Australia and Event Organisers have advised that as the NT Police are still carrying out investigations at the scene of today’s incident, the Clerk of the Course has declared the Car Section of the Finke Desert Race concluded,” read that update a short time ago.

“Arrangements will be made in conjunction with NT Police for vehicles stopped on the course at various locations on the Finke Track to be recovered by crews.

“Competitors and crews will be advised in due course.”

It is believed that a spectator was killed, although authorities are yet to provide confirmation.

However, NT Health has advised that two other fans injured in the incident have been taken to Alice Springs Hospital where they are in a stable condition, according to the Northern Territory News.

In a separate matter, the NT News also reports that two motorcycle riders are being flown to hospital in Adelaide with spinal injuries.

The pair were injured on Sunday evening after the opening leg of the event and flown to Alice Springs, where they were stabilised.

They are being transferred to the South Australian capital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service today.

Toby Price had already sealed his first four-wheel Finke victory before the incident came to light, while David Walsh is a repeat winner in the bikes having been quickest on the outbound leg to Aputula.

More reports to follow