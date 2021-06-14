Emergency services responding to serious incident at Finke

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious incident at the Tatts Finke Desert Race.

Speedcafe.com understands that at least one person has been injured in the incident.

A statement from the event issued a short time ago reads as follows:

“The event is aware of an incident approximately 35km down the track. Emergency services are on site attending to the scene.

“Motorsport Australia and event organisers are working with emergency services to put in appropriate controls to manage the scene.

“We are working with relevant authorities to follow all procedures and NT Police will provide an update in due course.”

The leading cars competitors have already reached the finish, while the bikes’ return to Alice Springs was due to start at 11:45 local time/12:15 AEST.

More reports to follow