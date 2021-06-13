Rosenqvist taken to hospital for advanced imaging

Felix Rosenqvist has been taken to hospital to undergo ‘advanced imaging’ after a sickening crash in the opening race of the Dual in Detroit.

The Swede crashed heavily on Lap 27 of the opening IndyCar Series race on the Belle Isle Street Circuit.

That resulted in the red flag being drawn as extensive repairs were made to the concrete and tyre wall.

The Arrow McLaren SP driver was taken to the circuit’s infield care centre before being transferred for scans.

Following the incident, IndyCar Series medical delegate Dr Geoffrey Billows said Rosenqvist was being taken to hospital for a further assessment.

“Felix is doing fine, as you know, he crashed in Turn 6,” said Dr Billows.

“He was conscious and alert the entire time and never lost consciousness.

“He was talking the entire time.

“He was having some soreness, but had no loss of sensation anywhere, no loss of function.

“We were able to get him out of the car and bring him into the infield care centre just for a preliminary evaluation, and again, the entire time he’s been stable and vitals have been good.

“We’re sending him downtown to the hospital for some advanced imaging and a more definitive evaluation.

“He’s been totally stable the entire time and if we felt he had anything life-threatening or limb-threatening we would have transported him straight to the hospital.”

At the time of the red flag, which fell on Lap 28, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon led the race but had still yet to pit.

Racing is set to resume at 15:50 local time (05:50 AEST) with all 70 laps scheduled to be completed.