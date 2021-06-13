> News > Offroad

Price reaches Finke in record time

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 12:29pm

Toby Price. Picture: Finke Desert Race

Toby Price leads the Tatts Finke Desert Race after setting a record time in the outbound leg, to Aputula.

Starting first courtesy of victory in the prologue on the day prior, Price completed the 226km run from Alice Springs in 1:39:15.6s in the Red Bull Mitsubishi Triton trophy truck.

Together with navigator Mark Dutton, he averaged 136.6km/h, going almost five minutes faster than he had done when he set the pace in the corresponding leg two years ago.

Next-best were Josh Howells/Eric Hume, who lead the BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship for which Finke counts as Round 2.

They made it to Aputula at 0:02:16.8s off the pace and lead the Pro Buggy class.

Third outright and second in the Extreme 2WD class belongs to Beau Robinson/Shane Hutt, who are only 18.1s back from Howells/Hume.

Aaron James and Peter Costello/Ben Brooks complete the outright top five, while Talbot Cox/Craig King are also within 10 minutes of Price in sixth position.

Prolite is led by Andrew Mowles in eighth outright, and the Extreme 4WD class by Hayden Bentley/Hannah Bentley in ninth outright.

John Towers/Bruce Young are the highest-profile retirement thus far, having been fourth-fastest in the prologue.

The latter cars are still making their way to Aputula, while the bikes contest is currently in full swing.

Both groups of competitors will make the return leg to Alice Springs tomorrow, the cars first from 07:15 local time/07:45 AEST.

Results: Leg 1 Top 10

Pos Cls Car Driver/Co-Driver/Navigator Vehicle Time Gap to leader Int
1 X2WD 487 TOBY PRICE JOSEPH WEINING MARK DUTTON 6000 CHEV 360cc 01:39:15.6
2 PRO 15 JOSH HOWELLS ERIC HUME JIMCO 3500TT NISSAN 3500cc 01:41:32.4 + 00:02:16.8 + 00:02:16.8
3 X2WD 413 BEAU ROBINSON SHANE HUTT GEISER BROS TROPHY TRUCK CHEV 6000cc 01:41:50.5 + 00:02:34.9 + 00:00:18.1
4 PRO 93 AARON JAMES ALUMICRAFT FORD 3500cc 01:46:06.6 + 00:06:51.0 + 00:04:16.1
5 PRO 23 PETER COSTELLO BEN BROOKS JIMCO AUSSIE SPECIAL 3500 CC TOYOTA 3500cc 01:48:15.0 + 00:08:59.4 + 00:02:08.4
6 PRO 16 TALBOT COX CRAIG KING RACER ENGINEERING TOYOTA 5600cc 01:48:36.8 + 00:09:21.2 + 00:00:21.8
7 X2WD 454 BRAD GALLARD DEAN KEYES SCOTT MODISTACH GEISER BROS TROPHY TRUCK CHEV 6000CC CHEV 6000cc 01:49:27.9 + 00:10:12.3 + 00:00:51.1
8 PROLITE 135 ANDREW MOWLES TEEGAN MOWLES LEE BAUWENS JAG RAZORBACK 2010 BMW 3.5cc 01:51:18.7 + 00:12:03.1 + 00:01:50.8
9 X4WD 818 HAYDEN BENTLEY HANNAH BENTLEY VIV COE TROPHY TRUCK RACER ENGINEERING NISSAN 3. NISSAN 3.5cc 01:51:30.2 + 00:12:14.6 + 00:00:11.5
10 PRO 32 MICHAEL MARSON CHRIS COLBORNE RACER ENG FORD 6000CCcc 01:51:56.1 + 00:12:40.5 + 00:00:25.9

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]