Praise for Formula 1’s calendar reshuffle

Formula 1 is doing a great job of managing changes to its calendar according to McLaren boss Andreas Seidl.

The 2021 schedule has already undergone a number of changes, the most recent of which was the cancellation of the Singapore Grand Prix.

That followed the decision to replace Canada with Turkey, which promptly became a second event in Austria as a result of travel considerations with the United Kingdom.

It was a decision that had knock-on effects to other races and triggered the triple-header F1 embarks on starting this weekend in France.

“I think I can always say hats off to Formula 1,” Seidl said.

“What they have been done last year, and also what they do this year in order to still put a race calendar up during a pandemic that is still on – a race calendar that we did last year and the race calendar that we are doing this year – it’s obviously a very dynamic and fluid situation worldwide.

“The number of races that we are doing this season just shows that they’re doing a great job.”

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali regularly meets with teams, usually on the Friday of a grand prix weekend.

Among other topics, the calendar is a key discussion point as concerns remain about future events.

Speedcafe.com understands there are heavy clouds hanging over this year’s Japanese Grand Prix, while Brazil remains tightly in the grip of the pandemic.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is scheduled two weekends prior to the Australian event, raising question marks over Melbourne’s position on the calendar as a consequence.

F1 has successfully operated in a bubble since the start of the 2020 season, though does insist on some concessions.

The Canadian Grand Prix, for instance, fell over partly due to the sports unwillingness to observe a quarantine period upon arrival in the country.

A call has yet to be made as to whether the Singapore Grand Prix will be replaced on the calendar.

Should the Japanese Grand Prix suffer the same fate, it would leave a month-long gap between Russia and the United States, the latter of which has been touted as a venue which could host a second grand prix.

The demise of Sao Paulo would create a similar gap soon after, especially if Mexico City is also called off as many predict.

A total of eight rounds are required for the world championship to count, with Paul Ricard next weekend hosting the seventh round of the season.