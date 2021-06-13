> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Every car Greg Murphy has raced in Bathurst 1000

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 12:00pm

A look back at Greg Murphy’s Bathurst 1000 cars from his debut in 1994 to his most recent start in 2014.

It comes as the four-time winner of the Great Race prepares for a comeback this October in a Boost Mobile-backed Erebus Motorsport Commodore.

Pictures: AN1 Media

94 Murphy Kaye Bath 10 AN1
95 Bathurst Car 015 AN1
96 AMP Podium 1000 Car 1 AN1
96 Lowndes Murphy HRT 033 Bathurst 1996 AN1
97 Primus 1000 Car 15 AN1
98 AMP 1000 DK AN1
98 Murphy Noske Bath AN1
99 FAI 1000 Car 7 AN1
99 Murphy Richards Bath Podium AN1
00 Murphy Richards Bath AN1
01 Murphy Kelly AN1
02 Bath 1000 Car 51 AN1
03 Bath podium AN1
03 Murphy Kelly Bath AN1
04 Murphy Kelly Bath AN1
04 Podium AN1
05 Murphy Bath AN1
2006 Supercheap Auto 1000 at Mt Panorama
2007 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, Mt Panorama (2007 V8 Supercar Championship R10)
Round 10 of the 2008 V8 Supercar Championship Series
2009 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2010 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2011 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2012 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2013 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
14 v8Bath1114-12569 AN1

