Finke bikes favourite takes command

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 6:48pm

David Walsh. Picture: Finke Desert Race

David Walsh has given himself a big chance of going back-to-back in the Tatts Finke Desert race with an especially quick ride to Aputula.

The Alice Springs local made it to the remote overnight stop in a time of 1:45:34.9s, just shy of 10 minutes faster than he had gone when the event was last run two years ago.

Walsh left the start/finish line in the Alice alongside prologue winner Jack Simpson, whom he overtook at the first corner and then disappeared from.

Simpson gave up 4:23.7s to the 2019 King of the Desert on the 226km outbound leg, while Beau Ralston is just 33.3s further back in third position.

Rick Ireland is almost eight minutes off the pace in fourth position, ahead of Callum Norton, Brodie Waters, Nicholas Waters, Kyle Pfitzner, Jacob Smith, and Liam Walsh.

The more than 500 riders are set to begin their return to Alice Springs tomorrow from 11:45 local time/12:15 AEST, with the first bikes expected in at around 14:05 local time/14:35 AEST.

Earlier, Toby Price ensured that he remains in the box seat for the cars title.

Results: Prologue Top 10

Pos Class Num Competitor Bike Time Gap to leader Int
1 2 1 WALSH, DAVID KTM 500 EXC 01:45:34.9
2 2 4 SIMPSON, JACK HUSQVARNA FE 501 01:49:58.6 + 00:04:23.7 + 00:04:23.7
3 2 3 RALSTON, BEAU KTM 500 EXC-F 01:50:31.9 + 00:04:57.0 + 00:00:33.3
4 2 292 IRELAND, RICK KTM 500 EXC 01:53:31.3 + 00:07:56.4 + 00:02:59.4
5 2 5 NORTON, CALLUM HUSQVARNA FE 501 01:53:45.3 + 00:08:10.4 + 00:00:14.0
6 2 15 WATERS, BRODIE KTM 500 EXC-F 01:54:15.6 + 00:08:40.7 + 00:00:30.3
7 2 10 WATERS, NICHOLAS KTM 500 EXC-F 01:54:38.7 + 00:09:03.8 + 00:00:23.1
8 2 13 PFITZNER, KYLE KTM 500 EXC-F 01:54:47.5 + 00:09:12.6 + 00:00:08.8
9 2 2 SMITH, JACOB HUSQVARNA FE 501 01:54:49.9 + 00:09:15.0 + 00:00:02.4
10 5 X99 WALSH, LIAM KTM 450 SX-F 01:55:53.6 + 00:10:18.7 + 00:01:03.7

Jack Simpson. Picture: Tatts Finke Desert Race

