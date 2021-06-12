Wood named W Series reserve driver

Australian Caitlin Wood has been named as one of five reserve drivers for this year’s W Series.

Wood missed out on a top 12 in the 2019 standings which would have seen her qualify automatically for the second W Series season by just one position.

The 24-year-old from the Maitland area, west of Newcastle, now shares reserve status for the 2021 campaign with Gosia Rdest, Tasmin Pepper, Naomi Schiff, and Abbi Pulling.

Pepper claimed 10th in the inaugural season but travel restrictions concerning her native South Africa means she has had to give up her full-time status.

It is Rdest who will take her place for the first two races of the year, both at Austria’s Red Bull Ring, where Wood will be reserve.

“Having a strong pool of drivers to call upon at each race is incredibly important as we manage all the uncertainties that come with running a motor racing championship during the ongoing pandemic,” explained W Series racing director Dave Ryan.

“With this great squad of drivers available, we are confident that we can deal with whatever is thrown at us this season.

“We are delighted to be able to give these drivers – all of whom have proved themselves to be very competitive in W Series’ Tatuus T-318 Formula 3 race cars – invaluable racing experience as they continue to build their careers.”

Of the five reserves, four raced in 2019 while Pulling, a British karting champion, was selected off the back of her exploits in pre-season testing at Wales’ Anglesey circuit.

The W Series’ eight-round season will take place entirely at Formula 1 grands prix, opening at the Styria event on June 25-26.