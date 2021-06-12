> News > Offroad

Simpson sets pace in Finke bikes prologue

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 12th June, 2021 - 6:38pm

Jack Simpson. Picture: Finke Desert Race

Jack Simpson will be the first rider out of Alice Springs tomorrow after topping the Methods Race Wheels Prologue for the 2021 Tatts Finke Desert Race.

The 2018 Finke podium finisher completed the 8.3km prologue track in a time of 4:47.4s, 3.9s quicker than 2019 King of the Desert David Walsh.

Beau Ralston, who finished third to Walsh that last time the event was run, ended up third on the day.

Rounding out the top 10 were Liam Walsh, Beau Waters, Callum Norton, Jacob Smith, Nicholas Waters, Jack Dooley McDonnell, and Kyle Pfitzner.

Luke Gaisford took Outright Quad honours in 52nd overall, while Danielle Foot won the Kay Wharton Fastest Female Category in 66th overall.

A 584-strong field is set to head out for the 226km journey to Aputula tomorrow morning, from 11:30 local time/12:00 AEST.

Earlier, Toby Price went fastest in the cars prologue, placing him in a strong position to finally add a four-wheeled King of the Desert title to his six on motorcycles.

VIDEO: Jack Simpson speaks after his prologue run

Results: Prologue Top 10

Pos Cls Num Competitor Bike Time Gap to leader Int
1 2 4 SIMPSON, JACK HUSQVARNA FE 501 00:04:47.4
2 2 1 WALSH, DAVID KTM 500 EXC 00:04:51.3 + 00:00:03.9 + 00:00:03.9
3 2 3 RALSTON, BEAU KTM 500 EXC-F 00:04:54.9 + 00:00:07.5 + 00:00:03.6
4 5 X99 WALSH, LIAM KTM 450 SX-F 00:04:55.1 + 00:00:07.7 + 00:00:00.2
5 2 15 WATERS, BRODIE KTM 500 EXC-F 00:04:57.3 + 00:00:09.9 + 00:00:02.2
6 2 5 NORTON, CALLUM HUSQVARNA FE 501 00:04:58.2 + 00:00:10.8 + 00:00:00.9
7 2 2 SMITH, JACOB HUSQVARNA FE 501 00:04:59.7 + 00:00:12.3 + 00:00:01.5
8 2 10 WATERS, NICHOLAS KTM 500 EXC-F 00:05:02.7 + 00:00:15.3 + 00:00:03.0
9 5 X95 DOOLEYMCDONNELL, JACK HONDA CRF450R 00:05:06.7 + 00:00:19.3 + 00:00:04.0
10 2 13 PFITZNER, KYLE KTM 500 EXC-F 00:05:07.4 + 00:00:20.0 + 00:00:00.7

David Walsh. Picture: Finke Desert Race

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]