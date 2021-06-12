Simpson sets pace in Finke bikes prologue

Jack Simpson will be the first rider out of Alice Springs tomorrow after topping the Methods Race Wheels Prologue for the 2021 Tatts Finke Desert Race.

The 2018 Finke podium finisher completed the 8.3km prologue track in a time of 4:47.4s, 3.9s quicker than 2019 King of the Desert David Walsh.

Beau Ralston, who finished third to Walsh that last time the event was run, ended up third on the day.

Rounding out the top 10 were Liam Walsh, Beau Waters, Callum Norton, Jacob Smith, Nicholas Waters, Jack Dooley McDonnell, and Kyle Pfitzner.

Luke Gaisford took Outright Quad honours in 52nd overall, while Danielle Foot won the Kay Wharton Fastest Female Category in 66th overall.

A 584-strong field is set to head out for the 226km journey to Aputula tomorrow morning, from 11:30 local time/12:00 AEST.

Earlier, Toby Price went fastest in the cars prologue, placing him in a strong position to finally add a four-wheeled King of the Desert title to his six on motorcycles.

VIDEO: Jack Simpson speaks after his prologue run

Results: Prologue Top 10