GALLERY: A history of Indigenous liveries in Supercars

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 12th June, 2021 - 12:00pm

Ahead of Supercars’ first step towards an official annual Indigenous Round next weekend in Darwin, Speedcafe.com looks back at special Indigenous liveries that have previously featured in the championship.

It’s understood multiple teams will tweak or overhaul their paint schemes for the upcoming June 18-20 event.

Pictures: AN1 Media

Round 05 of the 2008 V8 Supercar Championship Series
2012 Waters Dreamtime DVS AN1
2016 Lowndes AN1
2017 GRM AN1
2017 Percat AN1
2018 GRM Darwin AN1

