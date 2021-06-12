Extreme E cuts South American events

Extreme E organisers have dropped the two South African events from the inaugural season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The affected events are the Amazon X Prix, which was to have been held in Brazil on October 23-24, and the Glacier X Prix in Argentina which was scheduled for December 11-12.

Replacements are now being sought for both, with Scotland’s Western Isles named by Extreme E as one possibility.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the situation regarding all Extreme E locations for 2021 and have chosen to make this pre-emptive decision on racing in South America this year,” said series founder and CEO Alejandro Agag.

“As a new series embarking on our opening season, our priority is to deliver a five-race calendar of events which are safe and responsible for our global participants, partners and staff to travel to and attend.

“This was not a decision made lightly, however current travel advice and restrictions have also meant we have been unable to visit the race areas in advance to undertake the necessary reconnaissance visits, which are especially vital due to the remote nature of our operations.

“We will of course continue to support our important reforestation and agroforestry initiatives which are already well underway in the region thanks to the help of Dr Francisco Olivieira and our partnership with The Nature Conservancy in Brazil.

“We would also like to thank the local authorities in Brazil and Argentina who have been supportive throughout the whole process and we hope we can return in 2022.”

Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson have won each of the first two rounds of the season, with Rosberg X Racing.

Meanwhile, McLaren has announced that it will enter the competition in 2022.

Round 3 of the 2021 campaign, the Artic X Prix, takes place in Greenland on August 28-29.