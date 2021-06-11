> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Lowndes, Bates embrace Finke challenge

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 11th June, 2021 - 4:54pm

Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes and Australian Rally champion Harry Bates react to tackling the Tatts Finke Desert Race prologue circuit.

Action at the event kicks off tomorrow.

