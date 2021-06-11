How to watch the Winternationals

The grand final of the 400 Thunder Championship takes place at Willowbank Raceway this weekend (June 12-13) and here is how to watch it.

Billed the Gulf Western Oil Winternationals, the event is the largest championship drag racing event held outside of North America.

Featuring Australia’s best in Top Fuel, Pro Slammer, Pro Alcohol, Top Bike and more, the action kicked off on Thursday and runs through Friday before the qualifying and main hits take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The 53rd running of the event will be live-streamed across the whole of Saturday and Sunday on Kayo Sports streaming service.

Fox Sports will also air a portion of the broadcast on a delay with a packaged show scheduled on Sunday at 11:00 AEST and another packaged show on Monday at 17:00 AEST.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.