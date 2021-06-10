Price rides for first time since Dakar crash

Toby Price has ridden an offroad motorcycle for the first time since crashing out of January’s Dakar Rally.

Price is in the Northern Territory ahead of this weekend’s Tatts Finke Desert Race, which he will contest in a Mitsubishi Triton trophy truck.

However, the two-time Dakar champion has also taken what appears to be a Dakar-spec KTM 450 Factory with him to the Red Centre.

In a video posted to his social media channels today, Price advises that he has just had clearance to ride after breaking his collarbone on Stage 9 of this year’s Dakar.

Fittingly, that development has occurred days after KTM announced that it had renewed the 33-year-old for another two years.

“Alright guys, I’m super-excited to sign for two more years with the Red Bull KTM team, I’ve just got my clearance to start riding with my shoulder, so I thought, ‘What better place to start?’” he explained.

“So, I’ll go for a nice, soft pre-run today and let Dad drive the buggy, and I’ll get back to my normal job, so I’m excited to be on this.

“It’s been a long old wait, but [I am] ready to go.”

Meanwhile, Price’s factory KTM team-mates Matthias Walkner and Sam Sunderland are second and seventh after Stage 1 of Rally Kazkhstan, Round 1 of the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship.

Australian Daniel Sanders, who finished third when he made his Dakar debut with KTM last January, is currently ninth in Kazakhstan in what is his first event for the factory team of sister marque GasGas.

The prologue for the Finke Desert Race takes place on Saturday.