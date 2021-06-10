AKC confirms event postponement

Karting Australia has confirmed the postponement of Round 4 of the 2021 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship presented by Castrol EDGE.

Seymour in country Victoria was due to host action across the June 25-27 weekend.

Despite Melbourne’s impending exit from its COVID-19 lockdown, the decision was made to provide greater certainty around the race meeting.

The Eastern Lions Kart Club will instead hold the round on the new dates of July 23-25.

Competitors will be allowed to request a refund on their entry fees if they are unable to attend the rescheduled slot.

The AKC season will wrap up on August 27-29 at the Newcastle Kart Racing Club in New South Wales.