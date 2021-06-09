> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Queensland Maroons sample DJR simulator

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 9th June, 2021 - 5:00pm

State of Origin players AJ Brimson, David Fifita and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui check into the Shell V-Power Racing Team headquarters ahead of Game 1.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]