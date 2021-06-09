Super2/Super3 closing in on Townsville track capacity

Supercars is preparing for the Dunlop Super2/Super3 Series field to hit track density when Round 2 of the season takes place at Townsville next month.

A combined field of 33 cars, comprised of 16 from Super2 and 18 from Super3, less a late withdrawal from the latter, was in line to contest the would-be second round of the campaign at Winton last month.

While the Winton SuperSprint was postponed to the weekend of Sunday, August 1 after Victoria went into lockdown, interest in the series seemingly remains high.

That could present the category with a nice problem to have, given the Reid Park Street Circuit’s track density is 32 Supercars.

Speedcafe.com understands that an email has been sent to competitors to advise them that the grid may need to be capped.

It is believed that Super3 entries would be taken on a first come, first served basis until the total of 32 cars is hit.

The grids were combined last year as motorsport began to return to Australia, with a total of 23 cars fronting at Sydney Motorsport Park in July.

In the only other round to be held after the pandemic hit, only 21 cars fronted across both classes at the Bathurst 1000 event, when border restrictions continued to wreak havoc.

There were 27 cars for this year’s season-opener at Mount Panorama, with most of the growth since then having been in the Super3 ranks.

Super2 has, however, grown by one, with third-tier leader Jon McCorkindale switching to a Garry Rogers Motorsport-built VF Commodore.

With the Winton postponement, he is not set to race it until the Townsville event, should it go ahead, on July 9-11.