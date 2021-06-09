Race winner’s autograph on centennial Indy 500 programme

A 100th-anniversary edition Indianapolis 500 programme has been listed for sale on Speedcafe.com Classifieds and what’s more, it has both the pole-sitter and race winner’s autographs.

The year 2011 saw the 100th anniversary of the Indy 500, as the Greatest Spectacle in Racing clocked up a century of running.

While event programmes are hard to come by in the first place, this one is as authentic as it gets.

Sports Illustrated produced a special edition magazine featuring classic stories from the race and rare photographs.

There would be few if any copies signed by the race winner Dan Wheldon and the pole-sitter Alex Tagliani.

The race will go down as a classic with high drama on the final lap of the race.

Coming onto the front stretch with the chequered flag in the air rookie, J. R. Hildebrand went high to avoid the slower car of Charlie Kimball, who was on the inside line, and collided with the wall.

Without steering and on only three wheels, the car slid down the front stretch towards the finish line.

Having sat in second place exiting the final turn, Wheldon slipped by in the final 1000 feet, and crossed the line first.

Tragically after this famous victory and the second Indianapolis 500 win of Wheldon’s career, he was killed during a race in October in Las Vegas.

