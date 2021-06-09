> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Jeddah Street Circuit pit complex

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 9th June, 2021 - 9:04am

Get a closer look at renders of the impressive pit structure currently under construction at the Jeddah Street Circuit.

READ MORE: First look at Jeddah Street Circuit pit building

PitlaneBuilding3
PitlaneBuilding2
PitlaneBuilding1
PERS_11
PERS_10
PERS_09
PERS_08
PERS-06
PERS-05
PERS-04
PERS-03
PERS-02
PERS-01

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]