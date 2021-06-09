Appeal date set for disgraced karter

A date has been set for disgraced karter Luca Corberi to appeal the 15-year ban he was slapped with by the FIA’s International Tribunal in April.

The ban was applied after Corberi threw the front fairing of his kart on track, seemingly at another competitor, and for physically attacking a rival.

FIA President Jean Todt submitted the case to the International Tribunal on February 1, with the hearing on April 19 suspending and banning Corberi from being involved in the motorsport in any capacity for that period.

That includes as a competitor or official in any capacity.

Corberi opted to appeal the decision on April 23, which will be heard on June 22.

FIA Hearing announcement in full

Case ICA-2021-01: Appeal lodged by Mr Luca Corberi against Decision No. IT-2021-01 dated 19 April 2021 of the International Tribunal of the FIA

On 4 October 2020, at the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, in the framework of the 2020 FIA KZ Karting World Championship Final, Luca Corberi was involved in the following incidents:

(i) he threw the front fairing of his kart to the track while other drivers were still competing;

(ii) he physically attacked another driver.

On 1 February 2021, the President of the FIA decided to submit this case to the International Tribunal pursuant to Article 4.2 a) of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules.

On 19 April 2021, the International Tribunal, after having heard the parties and examined their submissions, decided to:

– Confirm the disqualification of Mr Luca Corberi from the competition of Lonato, Italy (2020 FIA Karting World Championship-KZ);

– Impose to Mr Luca Corberi a suspension (Article 12.3.1.n of the FIA International Sporting Code (1) and a ban (Articles 5.2.2.b (2) and 5.2.2.d (3) of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules) for a period of 15 years starting on the date of coming into force of the decision of the International Tribunal.

On 23 April 2021, Mr Luca Corberi decided to appeal the decision of the FIA International Tribunal.