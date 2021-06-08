Win a hotlap with Russell Ingall thanks to Supercheap Auto

Supercheap Auto and Speedcafe.com are giving fans the chance to win a hotlap experience for two people with Russell ‘The Enforcer’ Ingall.

The prize pack is a ride experience for you and a mate in the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden ZB Commodore at Queensland Raceway on July 14, 2021.

It coincides with Ingall’s Supercars comeback as he steps out of retirement to co-drive with Broc Feeney at this year’s Bathurst 1000.

The wildcard run marks ‘The Enforcer’s’ first race in a Supercar since 2016, and Speedcafe.com and Supercheap Auto are giving fans the chance to join the veteran in the cabin.

To enter, fill out the form on the competition page and answer “how many Bathurst 1000 races has Russell Ingall won?”

Entrants must be Australian residents aged 18 years and older.

The competition closes Friday 11:59pm AEST June 18, 2021 and the winner will be announced on Speedcafe.com’s Facebook page and website on Monday June 21, 2021.

CLICK HERE to enter the competition now.