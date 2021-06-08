> News > Bikes

Viñales leads Yamaha one-two in Catalunya MotoGP test

Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 8th June, 2021 - 9:19am

Maverick Viñales

Maverick Viñales has gone fastest in a factory Yamaha one-two at the Catalunya post-race MotoGP test, while Jack Miller ended up 14th.

Viñales’ late 1:39.400s saw him come out on top by 0.137s over championship-leading team-mate Fabio Quartararo, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami third at 0.302s off the pace.

Nakagami was the early pace-setter on a 1:40.648s on a Honda, before SRT’s Franco Morbidelli clocked a 1:40.022s on his Yamaha during the second hour.

Suzuki’s Joan Mir then set a 1:39.816s in the third hour, which remained fastest until the sixth hour, when Quartararo went to a 1:39.537s which would be his best of the day.

Viñales, who was testing a carbon swingarm, lowered the benchmark twice in the final hour, initially to a 1:39.516s before finding another tenth-and-a-bit.

There were four manufacturers represented in the top five, with Honda rider Nakagami followed on the timesheet by Suzuki’s Mir and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Mir had made no improvement on that third-hour time while Bagnaia went as fast as a 1:39.866s, with both working mostly on set-up.

The rest of the top 10 was Pol Espargaro (Honda), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Morbidelli, previous-day race winner Miguel Oliveira (KTM), and Valentino Rossi (SRT Yamaha).

Encouragingly for Marc Marquez, his 87 laps was the biggest haul of anyone, and the 1:40.054s on the 52nd of those was good enough for 11th.

Miller, fresh off a podium on the day prior, went as fast as a 1:40.242s to be 14th-fastest.

The Australian was one of a handful to crash during the day and, like factory Ducati team-mate Bagnaia, that was at Turn 5.

“The track was not in the best condition with the rain that we had last night, but all in all, it was a good test,” said Miller.

“We went through a few items, and I was able to double-check a couple of things that we’d tried over the weekend. We’re ready to go on to Sachsenring [next round].”

Pol Espargaro went down at Turn 6 while Avintia’s Luca Marini triggered a red flag when he went down on his Ducati during the first hour, but was not hurt.

Morbidelli finished his day in the early afternoon while Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro sat it out altogether due to a problem for the arm that was operated on recently.

Taking his place alongside Lorenzo Savadori was Matteo Baiocco, and they ended up 19th and 23rd respectively.

The MotoGP season continues with Round 8, the German Grand Prix, on June 18-20.

Results: Catalunya Official Test

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Fastest lap   Gap 1st/Prev
1 12 Maverick VIÑALES ESP Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:39.400 78/85  
2 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:39.537 69/79 0.137/0.137
3 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:39.702 47/67 0.302/0.165
4 36 Joan MIR ESP Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:39.816 25/65 0.416/0.114
5 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:39.866 44/48 0.466/0.050
6 44 Pol ESPARGARO ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:39.877 71/72 0.477/0.011
7 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:39.979 46/61 0.579/0.102
8 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:40.022 11/29 0.622/0.043
9 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:40.036 23/44 0.636/0.014
10 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:40.050 62/72 0.650/0.014
11 93 Marc MARQUEZ ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:40.054 52/87 0.654/0.004
12 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:40.141 44/55 0.741/0.087
13 10 Luca MARINI ITA SKY VR46 Avintia Ducati 1:40.226 48/49 0.826/0.085
14 43 Jack MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:40.242 19/49 0.842/0.016
15 73 Alex MARQUEZ ESP LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:40.483 58/70 1.083/0.241
16 82 T KTM Test 1   KTM Test Team KTM 1:40.912 13/25 1.512/0.429
17 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Avintia Esponsorama Ducati 1:40.923 15/36 1.523/0.011
18 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:40.937 53/61 1.537/0.014
19 32 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:40.963 76/78 1.563/0.026
20 50 Sylvain GUINTOLI FRA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:40.994 71/72 1.594/0.031
21 81 T KTM Test 2   KTM Test Team KTM 1:41.053 5/7 1.653/0.059
22 27 Iker LECUONA ESP Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:41.205 22/71 1.805/0.152
23 15 Matteo BAIOCCO ITA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:46.571 55/66 7.171/5.366

