SST field expands for Darwin

Stadium Super Trucks will come back bigger and better for its second appearance on Australian shores in 2021, later this month at Hidden Valley Raceway.

A key support category for the Repco Supercars Championship at the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown on June 18-20, SST has managed to press on despite the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria.

The grid will accordingly grow from the six trucks that visited Symmons Plains Raceway in April to 10 in the Northern Territory.

That will involve drivers from either Queensland or South Australia, namely: Dave Casey, Shae Davies, Craig Dontas, Greg Gartner, Russell Ingall, Trav Milburn, Paul Morris, Shaun Richardson, Paul Weel and Rob White.

“So, we’ll run 10 trucks and there’ll be four ramps at Darwin,” SST Australia category manager Nathan Cayzer told Speedcafe.com.

“We’re on two times on Friday, two Saturday, two Sunday. So yeah, it’s exciting.

“It’s good for us that we’ve got a full field. We’ll keep two trucks spare just in case we have any issues, but yeah, it’s a good line-up.”

Darwin will be about building off the category’s post-COVID Australian relaunch in Tasmania, and building up to Townsville three weeks later.

“The whole thing with Tasmania was about us getting the trucks back on track and giving Tasmania an opportunity to see what Stadium Super Trucks are about,” added Cayzer.

“I think we were very well received, which is awesome.

“So that was the start of us getting back, and then Darwin is a good number with 10, and then I’d say we will probably be 10 or 11 at Townsville.

“Hopefully with Townsville we’ll be able to roll Toby Price in, that’s the plan.

“So Tobes, obviously Finke is important to him so it’s his priority at the moment and then the plan is for him to join us at Townsville.”

The Tatts Finke Desert Race will take place in the Alice Springs vicinity across June 11-14.