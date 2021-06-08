Price lands KTM contract extension

Toby Price has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at least until the end of the 2023 season

Price will continue to contest the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship and the Dakar Rally with KTM, having won the former in 2018 and the latter in both 2016 and 2019.

“I’m super-excited to sign up for another two years with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team,” said the Australian.

“It feels like a big family to me and is definitely a home away from home, so another two years with the guys is certainly something I’m looking forward to. Hopefully, I can repay the confidence they have in me by taking another few wins.

“There really is no other team like Red Bull KTM, they really take good care of us and I really look forward to getting away to the events.

“The whole team and crew have been a huge part of my racing for the past four or five years, so I’m really happy to still be a part of it, and we’re developing the new bike too, which is going well.”

Price’s deal follows that of 2021 Dakar champion Kevin Benavides, who has defected from Honda to the factory KTM squad.

“We are pleased to be continuing with Toby for the future and building further on everything we have achieved together,” said team boss Jordi Viladoms.

“We know what it takes to accomplish rally success and we look forward to battling for more race victories in the future.

“Toby is a special rider, and we know there is never any question over his race winning mentality; over the years there have been many memorable moments where Toby’s attitude, approach, and ability to twist the throttle has been unforgettable. He’s passionate about racing and winning, and this really shows.

“We have a really strong line-up in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rally squad, and we’re proud that Toby will continue to fight for our team. We can’t wait for the next races with him and of course Dakar 2022.”

Robert Jonas, KTM’s vice president of motorsports offroad, added, “We are of course very pleased that we have confirmed an agreement with Toby to extend his contract for a further two years; we are looking forward to continuing to fight for more Dakar and race wins together with the KTM 450 Rally.

“Toby is a huge asset to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team not only with his experience and talent, but also with his personality and can-do attitude.

“We saw again at this year’s Dakar his raw speed and talent on a bike; I am sure he will continue to fight for victories as part of our very strong team and rally line-up with his usual grit and determination.”

Price was KTM’s leading rider, and in sight of the event lead, when he crashed out of this year’s Dakar on Stage 9.

The 33-year-old is on the mend having had three operations due to the broken collarbone.

“My injury seems to be healing well,” said Price.

“There were definitely some unwanted complications at first, but now after three surgeries I’m in a much better place.

“I’d say I’m around 60 to 70 percent fit, so not far away from being ready to go. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back on two wheels and racing my bike again.

“The plan is to get back on the bike as soon as it’s safe to do so and build things up before heading back overseas to do some racing again.

“The goal over the next two years is to definitely add another Dakar title to my name, and if I can add two, that would be even better.”

Next year’s Dakar starts on New Year’s Day (local time), while Price is contesting the Tatts Finke Desert Race in a Mitsubishi trophy truck this weekend.