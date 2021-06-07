Erebus confirms Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard
DJR opted out of Murphy/Stanaway wildcard
Rejuvenated Stanaway ready to re-enter Supercars world
Why Murphy relented to Adderton’s wildcard dream
Ingall ‘hurting’ in Bathurst fitness commitment
Miller ecstatic with first Barcelona MotoGP podium
Second-generation driver completes TCR test, eyes debut
ARC adds Batemans Bay promotional round to calendar
POLL: Has Supercars made the right call in delaying Gen3?
VIDEO: Larson sweeps Sonoma NASCAR race
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]