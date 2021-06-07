Stanaway confirmed to make racing return

Richie Stanaway has been confirmed to make his return to motorsport, two years after retiring from full-time Supercars competition.

Stanaway, who announced his retirement at the end of 2019 following a tumultuous two full seasons in Supercars, will contest the Valvoline Superstock Charity Invitational later this year.

The event at Paradise Valley Speedway in Rotorua, New Zealand will also be contested by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy.

In recent months, Stanaway and Murphy have been tipped for a Bathurst 1000 wildcard backed by Boost Mobile.

One-time World Rally Championship event winner Hayden Paddon has also been confirmed for the charity event as has 13-time Superbike World Championship race winner Aaron Slight.

It’s a return of sorts for Stanaway, who grew up in nearby Tauranga and raced MiniStock cars on the dirt speedway before transitioning to circuit racing.

Murphy, who earlier this year attended New Zealand’s largest Superstock event, the national champs, said he was surprised by the spectacle.

“I had not attended a speedway event in quite some time and was totally blown away at the professionalism of the teams along with the running of the event,” said Murphy.

“Superstocks are a spectacle to watch, and to get behind the wheel of one is an opportunity I could not pass up.

“I’m excited to be part of this great event and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with the guys and raising some dollars for great charities.”

The Superstock Charity Invitational takes place across December 27-28.