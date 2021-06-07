Second-generation driver completes TCR test, eyes debut

The son of former Bathurst 1000 competitor Ric Shaw has flagged a desire to enter the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series as soon as this year.

Tom Shaw, who competes in the Mazda RX8 Cup Series, cut almost 40 laps in a Hyundai i30 N TCR at Wakefield Park last week.

He’s already set his sights on a possible debut at the next round at Morgan Park Raceway, which has been rescheduled to August 13-15.

“We’re definitely looking at it and trying to make it work for Morgan Park,” said Shaw.

“The HMO team were happy with the test, so there’s a possibility at the moment. There’s nothing firm yet, so we’re working hard before Morgan Park to see if we can pull it off.

“I love the team, the car and the series. It’s always been a dream to drive in TCR. It’s definitely something I am looking towards.

“The category is great, especially with media, fans and the whole ethos of the series – TCR is on the right path.”

Shaw described the test outing as akin to “hopping in the deep end”.

“Going from an RX8, which is really a production-based car, H-pattern gearbox, to a race car with a genuine race tyre, much more power, left hand drive – it was interesting to adjust and adapt to that,” he added.

“By the second session, I was starting to get some time and the team was happy. From where I started from at the start of the day, it was all heading in the right direction.

“Nathan (Morcom, HMO/Hyundai regular driver) and the guys at HMO did a great job for me. They let me look at data, plus lots of feedback, so that was really helpful.

“All of the crew, the engineers were really helpful. They took the time to focus on me, and I had all of them around me, trying to help me improve. It was the perfect day.”

Chaz Mostert leads the 2021 TCR Australia standings from Melbourne Performance Centre Audi team-mate Luke King.