Lowndes gearing up for maiden taste of Finke

Craig Lowndes has been announced for a cameo debut in the Tatts Finke Desert Race this coming weekend.

The seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner and fan favourite will tackle the Prologue track, before returning to the sidelines to soak up the experience.

“I can’t wait to head back to Alice Springs and receive the full experience of the Tatts Finke Desert Race,” said Lowndes.

“Although it won’t be competing, it will be a very cool experience both behind the wheel and as a spectator.

“With the likes of two-time Dakar champion Toby Price and seasoned veteran David Walsh returning, it will once again be a high-quality race in both the two and four-wheel categories.”

“I am excited to jump into the driver’s seat and do a hot lap, Finke has always been an event that is earmarked in my racing calendar and I’m stoked to be a part of it this year.”

Finke Desert Race committee president Antony Yoffa hailed the addition of Lowndes and Australian rally champion Harry Bates, who similarly will complete a hot lap.

“It is great to have Motorsport legend Craig Lowndes attend this year, with fans getting the chance to meet him at Thursday’s signing session and across the weekend,” Yoffa said.

“We can’t wait to see how both Craig and Harry fare on the Prologue track before the competition gets underway on Saturday for Method Wheels Prologue Day.”

The 45th running of the event will take place from June 11-14.