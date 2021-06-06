> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Test-driving a 3D-printed Lego go-kart

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 6th June, 2021 - 3:00pm

How fast can creator Matt Denton drive the go-kart which he built from oversized, 3D-printed Lego pieces?

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]