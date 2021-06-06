NETWORK: The Hair Works, Tony Longhurst

Legendary Australian touring car ace Tony Longhurst has added yet another business to Networkcafe.com.au from his base at Coomera in Queensland.

Hair Works at The Boat Works, is a retro men’s barber and massage studio, located next to Longhurst’s renowned boat, car and bike museum and cafe Espresso Twenty5.

All this is situated within The Boat Works precinct which is one of the world’s leading boatyards and superyacht marinas.

Hair Works Barber & Massage comprises a team of specialist barbers who offer haircuts and beard trims while qualified massage therapists provide remedial, Swedish and deep tissue massage catering to tenants, contractors, visiting crew as well as local, interstate and international visitors.

Hair Works is a retro-styled retreat which features a cool selection of racing memorabilia linked to Longhurst and other legends of the sport.

The barber shop was officially opened this week by Longhurst and famous hairdressing and boating industry entrepreneur Stefan Ackerie.

“To be honest, when we started developing The Boat Works a barber’s shop was never on my list, but here we are,” said Longhurst.

“I think it is a great addition to our family of businesses which is becoming a real one-stop shop for people who work here or who are just visiting.

“We have created such a community here with our tenants, partners, suppliers, customers, staff and visitors.

“You can come here, check out our car collection, grab a coffee and some breakfast or lunch and get a haircut and a massage. That’s not a bad way to spend a few hours.”

The Hair Works is the latest service being offered within The Boat Works precinct which also includes and onsite Chandlery superstore, sandblasting, antifouling, repairs, refinishing works, inspection of sails and rigging, chandlery supplies, timber and teak experts, upholstery and stainless steel, shipwrights, mechanical and electrical engineers, surveyors, electronics and refrigeration, signage and graphics and boat brokerage.

The Boat Works prides itself as Australia’s cleanest, greenest shipyard and marina facility.

Founded in the 1980s the facility has recently expanded with the only purpose-built New Superyacht Yard complementing the already resort-like boatyard.

At 21.8 acres (55 acres) The Boat Works is the largest Shipyard & Marina facility in the Southern Hemisphere, with two complimenting yards featuring Gold Coast’s largest boat hoist at 300 tonnes.

There are more than 1,000 people on-site on any given day across the two major facilities at The Boat Works, many of whom are also attracted to the site’s Galley restaurant.

There are more than 5000 people employed in the Coomera Marine Precinct with major companies like Maritimo, Riviera and Quintrex all within a kilometre of The Boat Works.

Networkcafe.com.au was established in an effort to create a network for small- to medium-sized businesses associated with the motorsport or automotive industries that could be negatively affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic more than 12 month ago.

Longhurst, a two-time Bathurst 1000 champion, was one of the first members of Networkcafe.com.au, signing up both The Boat Works and Espresso Twenty5 in the first week.

“Networkcafe.com.au has been a tremendous initiative from the Speedcafe.com team and has been a great asset for businesses of all shapes and sizes during the COVID period,” said Longhurst.

“The amount of visitors we have had that have come through Networkcafe has been remarkable really and proof of the impact it and Speecafe.com have on the motorsport and automotive industries on a daily basis.

“Each weekend, the Café and Car Museum attract motoring enthusiasts who regularly gather for ‘Show & Shine’ events or stop here for refreshment during their coast rallies.”

