Gardner takes second straight Moto2 win

Remy Gardner has gone back-to-back in the Moto2 world championship with victory at the Catalan Grand Prix.

Either of the two Red Bull KTM Ajo entries led all 22 laps around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Gardner exercising patience during the middle portion of the race before picking off Raul Fernandez with three laps to go.

The MotoGP-bound Australian pulled away thereafter and his championship lead is now 11 points over his Spanish team-mate, who took the chequered flag in second position.

Gardner had qualified on pole and headed the field into the first corner, ahead of Raul Fernandez, Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG), Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta), and Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS).

Bendsneyder went down the inside of Raul Fernandez at Turn 5 but the latter re-passed the Dutchman at Turn 7, a battle which allowed Gardner to skip 0.6s clear by the end of the standing lap.

Marco Bezzecchi (Sky VR46), the man nearest to the KTM Ajo duo in the championship, moved into fifth when he slipstreamed past Augusto Fernandez as Lap 2 became Lap 3.

Raul Fernandez needed little time to catch back up to Gardner, although he continued to follow the Sydney native as Augusto Fernandez and Aron Canet (Inde Aspar) battled over sixth spot.

When Canet crashed out at Turn 5 on Lap 7, Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS), who arrived in Barcelona fourth in the championship, was promoted to ninth.

Lowes passed Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini) for eighth at the start of Lap 8, making Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) his next target, while Raul Fernandez was still tailing Gardner.

The top two had moved more than a second clear of the chasing pack when the rookie finally made his move for the lead, down the inside of #87 at Turn 1 on Lap 12.

Vierge took over third when he went underneath Bendsneyder at the start of Lap 16, and then Bezzecchi slipstreamed past #64 into fourth at the start of Lap 17.

Raul Fernandez received a track limits warning with a handful of laps remaining, raising the stakes given he had not shaken Gardner.

The second-generation rider made an opportunist move on Lap 20 when he threw his bike down the inside of #25 at Turn 1, and that was effectively the end of the contest.

Gardner won by 1.872s in the end, with Vierge surviving late pressure from Bezzecchi to claim the final spot on the podium.

Augusto Fernandez claimed fifth position after slipstreaming past Bendsneyder with two laps to go while, behind the latter, seventh through 10th at the finish was Lowes, Marcel Schrotter (Liqui-Moly Intact GP), Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), and Joe Roberts (Italtrans).

Ogura crashed out of seventh position on Lap 20 and neither Di Giannantonio nor Hector Garzo (Flexbox HP40) finished either, clashing under brakes at Turn 1 on Lap 21 when they were running eighth and ninth respectively.

Round 8 is the German Grand Prix, at the Sachsenring, on June 18-20.

Race results: Catalan Moto2 Grand Prix

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap 1 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 38:22.284 2 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex +1.872 3 97 Xavi VIERGE ESP Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex +2.866 4 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +3.207 5 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex +3.899 6 64 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +4.541 7 22 Sam LOWES GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex +4.875 8 23 Marcel SCHROTTER GER Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +15.973 9 35 Somkiat CHANTRA THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +17.515 10 16 Joe ROBERTS USA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex +19.838 11 9 Jorge NAVARRO ESP MB Conveyors Speed Up Boscoscuro +20.571 12 75 Albert ARENAS ESP Inde Aspar Team Boscoscuro +22.512 13 14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +22.558 14 13 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +23.238 15 12 Thomas LUTHI SUI Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +23.958 16 24 Simone CORSI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +25.099 17 11 Nicolò BULEGA ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +31.344 18 96 Jake DIXON GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex +37.129 19 6 Cameron BEAUBIER USA American Racing Kalex +37.895 20 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS NTS RW Racing GP NTS +38.438 21 2 Alonso LOPEZ ESP MB Conveyors Speed Up Boscoscuro +40.247 22 70 Barry BALTUS BEL NTS RW Racing GP NTS +40.674 23 7 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +40.784 24 62 Stefano MANZI ITA Flexbox HP40 Kalex +48.588 25 74 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI POL Pertamina Mandalika SAG Euvic Kalex +49.640 26 81 Keminth KUBO THA VR46 Master Camp Team Kalex +49.694 DNF 40 Hector GARZO ESP Flexbox HP40 Kalex 2 Laps DNF 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex 2 Laps DNF 79 Ai OGURA JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex 3 Laps DNF 19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 4 Laps DNF 42 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP American Racing Kalex 15 Laps DNF 44 Aron CANET ESP Inde Aspar Team Boscoscuro 16 Laps

