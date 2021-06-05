Formula 1 cancels Singapore Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has been cancelled due to COVID-19, it has been confirmed.

It’s the latest in a string of pandemic-forced changes to the current season’s calendar.

Singapore, which was also unable to host a grand prix last year, had been in line for an October 1-3 slot.

A replacement event elsewhere to maintain the planned 23-race schedule for this season has not been ruled out, with the flagging of “several options for additional races”.

Formula 1 issued the following statement overnight:

Azerbaijan is hosting Round 6 of the 2021 world championship this weekend on its Baku City Circuit, with Red Bull looking strong on the opening day of practice.