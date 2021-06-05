Formula 1 cancels Singapore Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix
The 2021 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has been cancelled due to COVID-19, it has been confirmed.
It’s the latest in a string of pandemic-forced changes to the current season’s calendar.
Singapore, which was also unable to host a grand prix last year, had been in line for an October 1-3 slot.
A replacement event elsewhere to maintain the planned 23-race schedule for this season has not been ruled out, with the flagging of “several options for additional races”.
Formula 1 issued the following statement overnight:
Formula 1 and race organisers have confirmed that this year’s Singapore Grand Prix will not take place, with organisers citing ongoing safety and logistic concerns brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The race, on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, had been scheduled as round 16 of the 2021 championship, on October 1-3.
As previously stated, Formula 1 say they will continue to work with all promoters during this fluid time and have several options for additional races.
Azerbaijan is hosting Round 6 of the 2021 world championship this weekend on its Baku City Circuit, with Red Bull looking strong on the opening day of practice.
