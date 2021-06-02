TCR tribute livery revealed for D’Alberto
The new-look Honda TCR car (left) of Tony D’Alberto
Tony D’Alberto will sport a fresh livery for the newly rescheduled Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series round at Morgan Park.
The initiative will act as a Honda tribute to the arrival of the Civic Type R Limited Edition in Australia, where just 20 were made available.
Accordingly, D’Alberto will swap his usual blue hues for sunlight yellow at the August 13-15 event in country Queensland, as well as at Sandown across September 17-19.
“We all loved the blue look on our Honda Civic Type R TCR, but the new yellow livery is something else,” said D’Alberto.
“It’s really cool to celebrate the arrival of the Civic Type R Limited Edition by using my race car to showcase the new model. It shows just how much Honda values its performance and racing heritage.
“The engineers have done a fantastic job fine tuning the Limited Edition model in pursuit of lightweight and speed – they’ve taken the Civic Type R to the next level and brought it even closer to my TCR race car.
“I hope the colour change and ‘Limited Edition’ inspired livery will also give my TCR car a lift when we get on track at Morgan Park Raceway in August for the next round of TCR Australia Series.”
D’Alberto sits ninth in the 2021 standings with a best finish of second place at Phillip Island in Round 2.
The Honda TCR car with its roadgoing Civic Type R Limited Edition counterpart
