TCR tribute livery revealed for D’Alberto

Tony D’Alberto will sport a fresh livery for the newly rescheduled Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series round at Morgan Park.

The initiative will act as a Honda tribute to the arrival of the Civic Type R Limited Edition in Australia, where just 20 were made available.

Accordingly, D’Alberto will swap his usual blue hues for sunlight yellow at the August 13-15 event in country Queensland, as well as at Sandown across September 17-19.

“We all loved the blue look on our Honda Civic Type R TCR, but the new yellow livery is something else,” said D’Alberto.

“It’s really cool to celebrate the arrival of the Civic Type R Limited Edition by using my race car to showcase the new model. It shows just how much Honda values its performance and racing heritage.

“The engineers have done a fantastic job fine tuning the Limited Edition model in pursuit of lightweight and speed – they’ve taken the Civic Type R to the next level and brought it even closer to my TCR race car.

“I hope the colour change and ‘Limited Edition’ inspired livery will also give my TCR car a lift when we get on track at Morgan Park Raceway in August for the next round of TCR Australia Series.”

D’Alberto sits ninth in the 2021 standings with a best finish of second place at Phillip Island in Round 2.