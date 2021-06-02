Red Bull KTM extends Binder’s MotoGP contract

Brad Binder has secured his long-term MotoGP future, signing a three-year contract extension with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.

The South African has a long-standing affiliation with KTM and took the brand’s maiden premier class victory last year in the Czech Republic in just his third MotoGP race.

Binder has had a solid start to the 2021 campaign, last weekend at Mugello taking his second top five result of the current season.

“I’m super, super happy to have signed again for three more seasons with KTM and it will take us up to 10 years,” said the 25-year-old.

“It’s incredible to have been with this manufacturer for such a long time now and we’ve always had a good relationship.

“I’m extremely happy in KTM colours so it’s extra satisfying to have a long contract signed-up.

“It’s cool to have that belief and support from a company. It’s an honour.

“From here on we can focus on building ourselves towards the front.

“We are not terribly far away, and it would be really nice to do something great together. It’s exciting to see what these next years will bring.”

Red Bull KTM race manager Mike Leitner thanked Binder for putting his trust in the team and promised to “push together to achieve our mutual dreams and targets”.

KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer added: “This was a very easy contract for us to do because we love Brad as a racer and what he brings to the team, the factory and the MotoGP class.

“He was also very enthusiastic to make a big commitment to us and that says a lot for our progression and our potential in this championship.

“Sometimes you find a racer and a mentality that really fits with your own philosophy and the fact that Brad has come all the way to the top with us in a 10-year period is a very special story.

“We’re really proud to continue racing with him and to keep setting new targets together.”

The MotoGP season will continue this weekend with the Catalan Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.