Crompton autobiography revealed

Neil Crompton is set to have an autobiography released later this year, giving unprecedented insight into the life of the Supercars Hall of Famer.

The 352-page hardcover book entitled Neil Crompton, Best Seat In The House will be published by Harper Collins and written with V8 Sleuth’s Aaron Noonan.

The autobiography is to be released ahead of the 2021 Bathurst 1000, which will be held across October 7-10.

A former veteran racer and now the long-time spearhead of Supercars’ broadcast team, Crompton was recently in the news following the announcement of his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Harper Collins’ blurb reads as follows: “Racer and broadcaster Neil Crompton has had the best seat in the house for the last 40 years of Australian motorsport, an amazing lifetime upgrade to a first-hand, front row seat to see the biggest names, machines and events of this high-speed, high-octane sport.

“A kid from Ballarat in country Victoria obsessed by speed with an undying passion to pursue a career in the sport, Neil ended up finding his way to lining up on the grid at the biggest race in Australia, the Bathurst 1000, driving for a team run by his childhood hero, Peter Brock.

“Since then he’s raced wheel-to-wheel with some of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen in this country and experienced first-hand the thrilling success, heartbreaking disappointment and emotional trauma that is a life spent in motorsport and the relentless pursuit of the ultimate success.

“Uniquely, Neil has spent his entire career either driving a race car, a microphone or sometimes both. As the trusted and respected modern-day voice and face of Supercars racing on television in Australia, he’s added the audio soundtrack from the commentary box to some of the biggest spine-tingling moments in the sport and is well qualified to offer his account of the who, what and where of Aussie motorsport.

“From navigating for Dame Edna Everage at the Adelaide Grand Prix to driving some of the fastest race cars in the world and everything in between, he has been there and seen it all.

“Best Seat In The House is Neil’s account of an amazing period of the sport from a unique viewing position like no other.”

Pre-orders are now available here.