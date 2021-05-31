> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: 105th Indianapolis 500 highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 31st May, 2021 - 7:32pm

Watch highlights from the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 featuring Australia’s Will Power plus New Zealand duo Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon, as Helio Castroneves conquered the Brickyard.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]