De Silvestro disappointed with abrupt end to 500

Simona De Silvestro’s Indianapolis 500 came to an end after 169 laps when a brake issue struck in pit lane. The Paretta Autosport driver opens up about race day in her seventh and final Brick by Brick with Simona column for Speedcafe.com, presented by Chevrolet.

Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t.

Today we definitely leave disappointed after an early finish to the Indianapolis 500.

Things had been going pretty well until our last pit stop. The brake pedal just got really long on us and the car wouldn’t slow down and then all of a sudden it did but the rears locked and we spun.

A few other people had this same issue so I don’t know, we need to look into it, but definitely pretty frustrated.

I’m really sorry to the team because they have worked so hard and to be honest it’s pretty disappointing to finish like this after the month we’ve had.

But these things happen and I think we can be really proud of everything the team has done.

The car was actually super speedy today.

Starting at the back we had to definitely move forward but I felt really good out there.

We were passing cars which was positive, although there weren’t many yellows to help with the strategy side.

It’s always hard to know where we might have finished if things had gone differently but I felt like we were going in the right direction.

We started last and I think we were easily running like 21st and maybe things could have fallen our way.

You never know, you need to be there until the end, but until then we were not too bad.

Anyway, I’m super keen to come back for another shot at the 500 next year.

It will depend on Beth of course but she’s put such a great group of women together for this effort which has been really special and it would be great to do it again in 2022.

Also, a big congrats to Helio on another Indy 500 win – what a legend!

Thanks to everyone who has followed my journey here and supported me.

Sorry we couldn’t get you a better result but I can’t wait for the next challenge ahead.

Catch you around.

Sim