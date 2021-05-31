Bastianini explains ‘crazy’ Mugello grid clash with Zarco

Enea Bastianini has suggested Johann Zarco caused a “crazy” crash as they rolled up to the grid for the Italian MotoGP.

Bastianini ran into the back of the #5 Pramac Ducati as they completed the formation lap at Mugello after his ‘stoppie’ failed to prevent contact.

The Italian did not take the start of the 23-lap race while Zarco, who sustained cosmetic damage to his Desmosedici, led in the early stages and ran in the podium positions until Lap 17.

Stewards advised that the incident would be investigated post-race, although there has yet been any update from them.

While hard stops on the way to the grid are common in order to warm up the brakes, Bastianini claimed that Zarco’s actions were “very strange” and made a whack “impossible” to avoid.

“It’s a really difficult day for me but I think also for all the riders, because after the notice of Jason [Dupasquier’s death], I think we aren’t concentrated for the race,” said the Esponsorama Ducati rider.

“After, when we are in the grid, Zarco braked very strange, very hard and it was impossible to not hit him.

“For me it’s crazy, it’s the only thing I can say.

“I don’t know, my body is so and so and it’s important to recover for Barcelona and we will see what happens in Montmelo,” he added, having hurt his leg in the clash.

Zarco feared his bike would be “ruined” but ultimately finished fourth.

“A lot of things happened,” he told French network Canal+.

“Even before the start, Bastianini hit me.

“We’re all coming out of that last corner, accelerating, braking to keep the tyres warm and to be ready for the start.

“And… you can see the picture now [Watches television screen]… wow… well, the important thing is that he didn’t get hurt.

“But I thought that my bike, as he hit me, was going to be ruined for the race.

“I looked at my saddle, I saw that it was OK, I took the start. The start wasn’t great, but I was able to hold my position.”

Zarco rose to second in the championship, albeit at an enlarged, 24-point deficit to race winner Fabio Quartararo, largely as a result of Francesco Bagnaia crashing out of an early lead.

Bastianini is currently 16th in his rookie MotoGP season with 20 points to his name.