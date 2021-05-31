AMRS postpones Winton round

The Australian Motor Racing Series has announced a postponement of its third round of the 2021 season, at Winton Motor Raceway.

Action at Winton was due to take place across June 11-13; that event will now be held on July 16-18 as part of adjustments relating to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Victoria.

“While the current Victorian lockdown and uncertainty about border restrictions made it necessary to postpone the event, we’re pleased we have been able to find a replacement date in July,” said series manager Matt Baragwanath said.

“I would especially like to thank the management team at Winton Raceway for accommodating our rescheduling request, along with the AMRS competitors and categories for their flexibility in accepting the date change.”

The Australian Formula Ford Championship is on the AMRS bill, along with Super GT, TA2 Muscle Cars, Thunder Sports, Australian Formula 3 Championship, Enduro Champs and Victorian Sedan Series.

It’s the second Winton race meeting to be postponed due to the latest COVID wave, with Supercars moving its SuperSprint event back to July 31 to August 1.