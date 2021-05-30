> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Zak Brown interviews Roger Penske on eve of Indy 500

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th May, 2021 - 12:30pm

Watch a fascinating interview between McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske on the eve of the Indianapolis 500.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]